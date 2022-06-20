scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Agnipath protests Live: Call for Bharat Bandh today; states on alert, security ramped up

Agnipath protests, Bharat Bandh Live Updates, June 20: The military leadership Sunday ruled out the rollback of the Agnipath scheme

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 9:37:54 am
Security personnel patrol the areas near Varanasi Railway Station amid nationwide protests against the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme, in Varanasi, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (PTI)

Agnipath protests, Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Amid the ongoing protests and a call for Bharat Bandh in several states, security has been heightened across the country. In Bihar, West Bengal, and Kerala, police were deployed at key locations to prevent any untoward incidents. In Jharkhand, schools were ordered to remain shut and the ongoing examinations of class 9 and 11 have been postponed. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, prohibiting large gatherings.

The military leadership Sunday ruled out the rollback of the Agnipath scheme. Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), at a press conference, said, “Every individual, who wants to join Agniveer, will have to pledge that he has not participated in the protest, or vandalism.”

Further, data available with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, show a big shortfall in the number of ex-servicemen recruited in government jobs as compared to the vacancies reserved for them.

Agnipath scheme protests Live Updates: Call for Bharat Bandh today; rollback of Agnipath scheme ruled out; Follow this space for latest updates

09:37 (IST)20 Jun 2022
‘How would a politician feel if there is a law that said he can be MP for just one term?’

From a 21-year-old in Banka, Bihar, who hopes to be the first in his family to get a job to a 19-year-old from Jammu’s Reasi town who seeks to follow his brother into the armed forces, The Indian Express talks to young defence aspirants from some of the states that bore the brunt of the protests against the Agnipath scheme.

Roshan Singh, 21: “This scheme is unfair. I have now been preparing for this job for four years. I am working hard to get employed without any pension and medical benefits and no assurance of another job. How would a politician react if there is a law to allow him to become an MP or MLA just for one term? An Army job is about intense passion and Agnipath scheme is playing with our emotions.”

Read what other aspirants have to say here

09:36 (IST)20 Jun 2022
‘No rollback of Agnipath, aspirants will have to pledge they didn’t participate in arson, vandalism’

The military leadership Sunday ruled out the rollback of the Agnipath scheme, even as thousands of aspirants continue to protest across the country, and many Opposition parties also lent their support to the protesters, asking the government to rethink or rollback the new policy.

Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), at a press conference, warned those aspirants who want to join the services under the scheme, stating that those who are participating in the protests and indulging in arson or vandalism will not be recruited. "Every individual, who wants to join Agniveer, will have to pledge that he has not participated in the protest, or vandalism," Puri said.

“I request the protesters, don’t waste time. Qualifying the physical (tests) is not easy,” Puri said. He mentioned that they have around 45 days to 60 days before the process commences, giving aspirants time to be “physically prepared.” Read more

09:34 (IST)20 Jun 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

A call for a Bharat Bandh on Monday has been given by various organisations across several states. Security has been ramped up across the country.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Security personnel outside Patna railway station after several trains were cancelled due to protests against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, in Patna, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (PTI)

Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health benefit

Hours after protests erupted in several parts of the country against the short-term Agnipath scheme for the armed forces, officials sought to allay concerns and circulated a Myth vs Fact document to underline that the new scheme will not only bring in new capabilities but will also open up avenues in the private sector, and help the young men become entrepreneurs with the aid of a financial package.

For those protesting on the streets or watching from the sidelines, the primary concerns and insecurity have to do with the temporary nature of the new scheme — service is only for four years; pension has been removed; and there is no lifelong healthcare benefit for the soldier and his family.

What is the Agnipath scheme?

Under the new scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong armed forces in the country.

This will, in turn, considerably reduce the defence pension bill, which has been a major concern for governments for many years.

Also Read:

Army aspirants: ‘How would a politician feel if there is a law that said he can be MP for just one term?’

Indian Air Force document reveals details of Agnipath: Only 30 days leave a year

