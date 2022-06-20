Agnipath protests Live: Call for Bharat Bandh today; states on alert, security ramped up

Agnipath protests, Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Amid the ongoing protests and a call for Bharat Bandh in several states, security has been heightened across the country. In Bihar, West Bengal, and Kerala, police were deployed at key locations to prevent any untoward incidents. In Jharkhand, schools were ordered to remain shut and the ongoing examinations of class 9 and 11 have been postponed. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, prohibiting large gatherings.
The military leadership Sunday ruled out the rollback of the Agnipath scheme. Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), at a press conference, said, “Every individual, who wants to join Agniveer, will have to pledge that he has not participated in the protest, or vandalism.”
Further, data available with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, show a big shortfall in the number of ex-servicemen recruited in government jobs as compared to the vacancies reserved for them.
From a 21-year-old in Banka, Bihar, who hopes to be the first in his family to get a job to a 19-year-old from Jammu’s Reasi town who seeks to follow his brother into the armed forces, The Indian Express talks to young defence aspirants from some of the states that bore the brunt of the protests against the Agnipath scheme.
Roshan Singh, 21: “This scheme is unfair. I have now been preparing for this job for four years. I am working hard to get employed without any pension and medical benefits and no assurance of another job. How would a politician react if there is a law to allow him to become an MP or MLA just for one term? An Army job is about intense passion and Agnipath scheme is playing with our emotions.”
The military leadership Sunday ruled out the rollback of the Agnipath scheme, even as thousands of aspirants continue to protest across the country, and many Opposition parties also lent their support to the protesters, asking the government to rethink or rollback the new policy.
Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), at a press conference, warned those aspirants who want to join the services under the scheme, stating that those who are participating in the protests and indulging in arson or vandalism will not be recruited. "Every individual, who wants to join Agniveer, will have to pledge that he has not participated in the protest, or vandalism," Puri said.
“I request the protesters, don’t waste time. Qualifying the physical (tests) is not easy,” Puri said. He mentioned that they have around 45 days to 60 days before the process commences, giving aspirants time to be “physically prepared.” Read more
A call for a Bharat Bandh on Monday has been given by various organisations across several states. Security has been ramped up across the country.
