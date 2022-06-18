Agnipath protest: 234 trains cancelled, many more impacted

MORE THAN 300 trains have been impacted so far with 234 trains cancelled due to the protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, the Railways Ministry said on Friday.

Apart from the 234 trains that were cancelled, 95 trains were partially cancelled and 11 trains were diverted due to the protests.

Coaches of three running trains in the East Central Railways and one empty rake in Kulharia (also in the ECR) were damaged by the protesters. In Balia, slogan-shouting protesters set an empty stationary train on fire and vandalised a few other trains, prompting the police to lathicharge them.

The worst-hit East Central Railways — which covers Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, which have witnessed widespread protests — has also decided to “monitor” the operations of eight trains due to the agitation.

These trains include: 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, 12353 Howrah-Lalkuan Express, 18622 Ranchi-Patna Patliputra Express, 18182 Danapur-Tata Express, 22387 Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express, 13512 Asansol-Tata Express, 13032 Jaynagar-Howrah Express and the 13409 Malda Town-Kiul Express. Two ECR trains that have been cancelled are 12335 Malda Town-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express and the 12273 Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express.

Several trains run by the North Frontier Railways also pass through the ECR jurisdiction and three of them were also affected, the railways said.