scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Agnipath protest: 234 trains cancelled, many more impacted

Apart from the 234 trains that were cancelled, 95 trains were partially cancelled and 11 trains were diverted due to the protests.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 1:31:07 am
A firefighter tries to douse a fire in a train, set by people protesting against Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme, at Kulharia railway station, in Bhojpur, Friday, June 17, 2022. (PTI)

MORE THAN 300 trains have been impacted so far with 234 trains cancelled due to the protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, the Railways Ministry said on Friday.

Apart from the 234 trains that were cancelled, 95 trains were partially cancelled and 11 trains were diverted due to the protests.

Coaches of three running trains in the East Central Railways and one empty rake in Kulharia (also in the ECR) were damaged by the protesters. In Balia, slogan-shouting protesters set an empty stationary train on fire and vandalised a few other trains, prompting the police to lathicharge them.

The worst-hit East Central Railways — which covers Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh, which have witnessed widespread protests — has also decided to “monitor” the operations of eight trains due to the agitation.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
More Premium Stories >>

These trains include: 12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, 12353 Howrah-Lalkuan Express, 18622 Ranchi-Patna Patliputra Express, 18182 Danapur-Tata Express, 22387 Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express, 13512 Asansol-Tata Express, 13032 Jaynagar-Howrah Express and the 13409 Malda Town-Kiul Express. Two ECR trains that have been cancelled are 12335 Malda Town-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express and the 12273 Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express.

Several trains run by the North Frontier Railways also pass through the ECR jurisdiction and three of them were also affected, the railways said.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement