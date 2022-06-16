scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Agnipath protests: Union minister Ashwini Choubey says some people using students for political gains

The 'Agnipath' or 'Agniveer' is a scheme for recruiting soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, to be hired for a term of four years on contract. The scheme as of now is facing major political backlash all across the country.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022
Those selected under the scheme will get priority in central and state government jobs, says Ashwini Kumar Choubey. (Photo: File/Representational)

Union minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey, on Thursday, urged students protesting against the Agnipath scheme to stop their agitation and keep away from those inciting them, as he asserted that the initiative is in the interests of them, the armed forces, and the country.

Explained |The Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers — what is it, how will it work?

Choubey, a senior party leader from Bihar where protests started first on Wednesday, also claimed that some people are using students for their political gains, an apparent reference to opposition parties that have criticized the scheme for short-term contractual employment in the armed forces as soldiers.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always thinks and works for the welfare of the youth and the nation.

“We assure you that this programme is a constructive step to bring in long-term positive results. Lakhs of youngsters will not only benefit from this but nationalistic sentiments within them will also be strengthened,” Choubey said.

Those selected under the scheme will get priority in central and state government jobs, he said.

