Agnipath will weaken armed forces, says Rahul Gandhi

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of “weakening the armed forces” by introducing Agnipath, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday appealed to party leaders and workers to fight to get the scheme withdrawn.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Rahul suggested the party should focus more on the Agnipath issue rather than the “small affair” of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning him in the National Herald case.

“They are weakening our Army, for which the country will suffer, and they call themselves nationalists. Leave the ED issue, it is a small affair. But our youth, who train so hard to get into the forces, symbolises patriotism. Saving their future is our responsibility,” Rahul said.

Rahul has been questioned by the ED for 50 hours over five days in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. While the Congress has accused the ED of harassing Rahul by dragging his questioning for days, the probe agency maintains that the Congress MP has not been able to provide answers to some key questions related to the case.

On Wednesday, workers and leaders from across the country gathered at the AICC headquarters to express solidarity with Rahul, who has served as the party’s president in the past.

Referring to the ED probe, Rahul claimed that the officers of the agency quizzed him about the “secret” behind his patience and energy despite long hours of questioning in a room measuring “about 12 feet by 12 feet”.

“They asked me you don’t leave the chair, keep sitting for hours. Don’t you get tired, we have got tired. They asked me what is my secret?” Rahul said in his speech, adding that he attributed his lack of fatigue to Vipassana meditation sessions.

“But the real truth is that I was not alone in that room. Crores of Congress workers and leaders were with me. I also had those who fight to safeguard our democracy. They may not have received the special invite of the ED, but they were also with me,” Rahul said.

In a lighter vein, Rahul also said no one knows the virtue of patience more than Congress leaders and workers, pointing at senior leaders Sachin Pilot and Siddaramaiah on the dais, where Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar were also seated.

“I have been working with the Congress since 2004, I will not be patient then what? Look at Sachin PiIot sitting. I am sitting, Siddaramaiah ji is sitting. Our party teaches us patience, does not let us get tired. On the other side, there is no need for patience. You just need to not speak the truth, keep your hands folded, prostrate and your work gets done,” Rahul said.

On the Agnipath scheme, over which the Congress has hit the streets across the country, Rahul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will withdraw it just like the farm laws were repealed.

“They have broken the back of the small-scale industries, MSMEs. Now they have also blocked the road that offered our youth a job in the Army. There will be no resettlement once these young people retire after four years. On the other hand, Chinese army is sitting on Indian soil. Over 1,000 sq metres of land have been snatched from us. Even the Indian government has accepted it. At a time when the forces should be strengthened, they are weakening it. It will have implications when there is a war,” Rahul said.