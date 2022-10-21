India successfully test fires Agni Prime ballistic missile off Odisha coast 

The Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile was successfully test fired off the coast of Odisha Friday, news agency ANI reported.

“During the test flight, the missile travelled the maximum range and all test objectives were successfully met. With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system has been established,” Defence officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

Agni Prime New Generation Ballistic Missile was today successfully testfired by India off the coast of Odisha at around 0945 hrs: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/WMLyCzNwpQ — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

“Performance of system has been validated using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry, and Electro Optical Tracking systems deployed at different locations including two down range ships at terminal point to cover entire trajectory,” officials added.

The sleek missile was test fired from a mobile launcher from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 9.45 am, the officials said.

Agni Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000km.