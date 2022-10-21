scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

India successfully test fires Agni Prime ballistic missile off Odisha coast 

Agni Prime is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of missiles with range capability between 1,000 and 2,000km.

agniThe missile was fired off at 9:45 Friday morning. (Representational image/ PIB)

The Agni Prime new generation ballistic missile was successfully test fired off the coast of Odisha Friday, news agency ANI reported.

“During the test flight, the missile travelled the maximum range and all test objectives were successfully met. With this third consecutive successful flight test of the Agni Prime missile, the accuracy and reliability of the system has been established,” Defence officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

“Performance of system has been validated using the data obtained by a number of range instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry, and Electro Optical Tracking systems deployed at different locations including two down range ships at terminal point to cover entire trajectory,” officials added.

The sleek missile was test fired from a mobile launcher from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 9.45 am, the officials said.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 03:21:48 pm
