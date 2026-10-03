Report FIRs, arrests against AGMUT officers within 48 hours: Centre

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 3, 2026 12:33 PM IST
The Centre has directed AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre segments to report any case, arrest, adverse court order, or probe agency action involving IAS, IPS, DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services, and DANIPS (police) officers within 48 hours.
Issued during a review meeting chaired by the MHA, the measure follows observations that local departments frequently failed to report investigations by agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), or Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) promptly, a source said.
All AGMUT segments have also been asked to submit details and documents related to pending disciplinary cases by October 15, clearly specifying whether the cases are at the pre-charge-sheet or post-charge-sheet stage.
“Proposals must be complete in all respects, with a clear statement of facts, chronology of events, authenticated copies of relied-upon documents, list of witnesses, draft charge-sheet, specific recommendation on whether a major or minor penalty is proposed, and reasons for initiating proceedings,” the source said.
Return complete proposals in 15 days: MHA
The MHA has also made it clear that if it returns incomplete proposals at the initial stage, the revised, complete proposals must be sent back within 15 days.
The ministry has also directed cadre segments to closely examine cases of officers on prolonged leave, including verifying leave accounts, the nature and duration of leave, extensions granted, and the officer’s place of stay.
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“Salaries should be paid only for periods covered by available and duly sanctioned leave. Any excess payment made to officers must be identified and recovered in accordance with rules,” the source said.
Ladakh, Puducherry, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh have been specifically asked to verify leave accounts and initiate recovery wherever applicable.
Scrutinising prolonged leave cases
In the meeting, it was specifically stated that prolonged leave cases should be scrutinised, including verification of the nature and period of leave, extensions granted, and the officer’s place of stay.
“Cases involving unexplained prolonged absence or failure to resume duty despite repeated directions may warrant disciplinary proceedings and other adverse consequences under service rules,” the source added.
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On mandatory training, the ministry has said requests for exemption should be limited to genuinely exceptional circumstances. Each AGMUT segment has been asked to put in place an internal tracking mechanism, while officers nearing eligibility for promotion are to be relieved for training on priority.
At the meeting, the Arunachal Pradesh government was also asked to send its proposal for induction of state police service officers into the IPS for the select list of 2025 to the Union Public Service Commission at the earliest.
“Jammu and Kashmir has been directed to complete the collection of Annual Performance Assessment Reports (APARs) and prepare all requisite statements and documents for pending IAS and IPS induction proposals, without waiting for finalisation of vacancies by the Centre. The proposals should be ready for immediate submission to the UPSC once vacancies are finalised,” the source said.
The MHA has also asked AGMUT segments to ensure continuous and expeditious direct recruitment in entry grades of state civil and police services and to clear existing recruitment backlogs.