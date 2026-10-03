Report FIRs, arrests against AGMUT officers within 48 hours: Centre

The Ministry of Home Affairs have directed all AGMUT segments to submit details and documents related to pending disciplinary cases by October 15.

The Centre has directed AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre segments to report any case, arrest, adverse court order, or probe agency action involving IAS, IPS, DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services, and DANIPS (police) officers within 48 hours.

Issued during a review meeting chaired by the MHA, the measure follows observations that local departments frequently failed to report investigations by agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), or Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) promptly, a source said.

All AGMUT segments have also been asked to submit details and documents related to pending disciplinary cases by October 15, clearly specifying whether the cases are at the pre-charge-sheet or post-charge-sheet stage.