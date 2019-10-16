Aggressive on Bengal law & order front, BJP team meets Ram Nath Kovind

On a day West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he felt insulted at the Durga Puja carnival organised by TMC government in Kolkata on October 11, a BJP delegation led by party general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya met President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday to apprise him about what the party calls is a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Sources said the state unit, eager to unseat Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021, is “unhappy” with the Governor for acting “too gentle” with the state government, while party leaders have serious objections with the way the government is dealing with the Governor.

The BJP team is learnt to have appealed to the President to seek a report on the law and order situation in West Bengal. This, sources said, would create an opportunity for the Governor to “show his power.”

The BJP delegation included party leader Mukul Roy and MPs Swapan Dasgupta and S S Ahluwalia. Vijayvargiya later said, “We have apprised the President of the situation in Bengal. We have not asked for President’s Rule but informed what our cadres are going through.”

Explained Looking for proactive Raj Bhavan With the BJP intensifying its political activities in West Bengal, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ostensibly softening her criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s West Bengal unit wants Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to be more proactive and keep the law and order situation in the spotlight ahead of civic body elections, scheduled early next year. The party hopes a more ‘proactive’ Raj Bhavan will ensure “free and fair elections” in the civic polls.

A party leader familiar with the developments told The Indian Express that the RSS, which has been active in the state, has recently urged its cadre and BJP workers to be “aggressive” against the TMC government. Sangh leaders in the state feel the party will not be able to reap the expected results in next year’s Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, considered a mini-Assembly polls, if the government has its way.

The BJP state unit has thus stepped up its protests against the government, accusing TMC workers of attacking its members in the state. A party leader said the cadre and the communication cell have been asked to keep the spotlight on the law and order situation.

On Tuesday, party leaders and BJP’s national social media head Amit Malviya met communication cell members from West Bengal and discussed strategies for this, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, Dhankhar told the media in Kolkata that at the carnival, he was seated on a dais from where he “could not see a single live programme without being blocked by 20 or 25 people”. He said, “I felt insulted…. (I) was blacked out. You cannot have that kind of intolerance… Someone said this is reminiscent of Emergency.”