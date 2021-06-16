Age-wise little change between first and second waves, Health Ministry data shows

The share of the 11-20 group stood at 8.03 per cent of the cases and 8.57 per cent respectively. While the first wave period was taken as between July and December last year, the second wave covers March to May 2021.

With apprehension being expressed by several quarters that the second wave had hit the younger population and children hard compared to the first one last year, the Health Ministry released official data Tuesday showing that the distribution of cases age-wise showed no significant change.

The data shows that 3.28 per cent of the cases in the first wave were in the 1-10 age group, compared to 3.05 per cent this time. The share of the 11-20 group stood at 8.03 per cent of the cases and 8.57 per cent respectively. While the first wave period was taken as between July and December last year, the second wave covers March to May 2021.

The maximum cases in both the waves, as per the official data, were in the 21-50 age group — comprising the bulk of the working population. While the 21-30 age group made up 21.21per cent of the cases in the first wave, this rose up marginally to 22.49 per cent in the second wave; 31-40 age group’s share rose from 21.23 per cent of the cases in the first wave to 22.70 per cent in the second; while the 41-50 group saw a minor drop from 17.30 per cent of cases in the first wave to 17.26 per cent in the second.

Dr V K Paul, head of the Covid-19 task force, said: “It is now clear that the age incidence in the first wave and the second wave is the same. We saw more young people (getting affected) only because of the fact that in a very short period of time, more cases emerged.”

However, Paul underlined, the real incidence of Covid among children, who largely remain asymptomatic, will be captured in the next serosurvey. “In children, not every case will be a confirmed case because if the cases are asymptomatic, they would not get tested,” he said.

Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said the data also counters claims by some that a third wave would hit the young and children the hardest. “The data shows that we need to remain vigilant for every age group.”

Online registration for vaccine not mandatory, reiterates govt

New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Tuesday reiterated that online registration on Co-WIN and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail of vaccination services.

It also highlighted that out of the 28.36 crore beneficiaries registered on Co-WIN, 16.45 crore (58 per cent) have been registered in the on-site model.

The Centre, in revised guidelines issued to the states, applicable from June 21, had said the option of on-site registration must be available at government as well as private vaccination centres. —ENS