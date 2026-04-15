‘Age tokens’ via DigiLocker to regulate kids’ social media use in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is exploring issuing “age tokens” integrated with DigiLocker to verify the age of social media users and prevent underage access to harmful online content. This is part of its plan to regulate social media use among children.

The government says it wants to address growing concerns over online safety, especially for children and women, and is considering restrictions for teens between 13–16 years, while proposing a ban on social media for children below 13.

In January, it invited major global social media platforms like Meta, X, Google and ShareChat to discuss safeguards to protect children. One suggestion was an age verification mechanism.

“An age-gated digital ecosystem is under consideration. As part of the enforcement architecture, the government is evaluating the use of secure age-verification mechanisms, including ‘age tokens’ integrated with DigiLocker. This could enable platforms to authenticate user age without compromising privacy, a critical step toward implementing age restrictions at scale,” HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh Naidu said.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Lokesh is studying proposals to bring in a law, on the lines of Australia and other countries, to ban or regulate social media for children under 16.

Lokesh said the GoM is deliberating with social media platforms to make digital platforms safer, especially for women and children. Children are increasingly slipping into excessive and addictive usage that is adversely impacting their education and attention spans, while women continue to face relentless online abuse and harassment, he said.

Officials have been tasked with studying best practices from countries such as Singapore, Australia and Denmark to build a robust legal and technological framework tailored to India’s needs. While access for teens between 13–16 will be regulated and restricted, it will be banned for children below 13, sources said. Strict action, including hefty fines and prison terms, has been proposed for online abuse and harassment of women.

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Lokesh said he has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive regulatory framework to restrict access to social media for children below 13 and design an age-appropriate digital environment for teenagers. There is an urgent need for a graded, age-based content access system, particularly for users aged 13–16, ensuring children are not exposed to harmful or inappropriate content. The framework aims to align Andhra Pradesh with emerging global standards in digital child protection.

The drafting of the legislation will balance digital access with child safety, creativity and mental well-being, Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi said. The GoM is studying existing legal frameworks, focusing on age-appropriate access to social media platforms and similar laws in other countries. Ministers are also focusing on laws to hold platforms accountable, options to curb and report online abuse, and evolving international norms in digital governance.

“The Andhra Pradesh government reiterates that the objective is not restrictive regulation, but the creation of a safer and more responsible digital ecosystem. The roadmap emphasises protecting children from harmful and addictive online content, ensuring dignity and safety for women, and restoring public trust in social media platforms,” a statement from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

The GoM, headed by Lokesh, comprises Home Minister Anita Vangalapudi, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, and I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi. It studied cases of children under 16 who have become victims of social media or have misused it, and decided to ban social media for children below 13.

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Anita said there will be zero tolerance for online abuse, especially against women. She said strict action will be taken against individuals posting abusive or hateful content, particularly targeting women. Strengthening enforcement under existing IT laws, including Section 46 of the IT Act, was highlighted, with directions to appoint adjudicating authorities at the earliest.

Recognising that regulation alone is insufficient, the government will roll out large-scale awareness initiatives across the state. These include digital safety education during “No Bag Day” in schools; awareness sessions for parents and students during Mega PTMs (held twice annually); and outreach to women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on online safety and cyber risks.

The state will also seek public feedback and submit recommendations to the Government of India on aspects under the central legislative domain, indicating a pathway toward national-level policy evolution.

This initiative positions Andhra Pradesh among the first Indian states to explore structured regulation of children’s social media usage, combining legal safeguards, technological solutions and behavioural awareness—potentially setting a template for broader national adoption.