After Wuhan summit, list of 100 do-ables to be pruned to 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April. (AP Photo/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April. (AP Photo/File)

More than a month after the informal summit in Wuhan on April 27-28, New Delhi and Beijing have come up with a list of about 100 do-ables that have emerged out of the one-on-one conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources have told The Indian Express.

Efforts are now underway to prune this list to a modest list of “about 20 achievable deliverables” which can be achieved within a short term.

OPINION | Modi-Xi summit gives India the chance to expand its diplomatic options in the neighbourhood and beyond

“The two leaders had spent a lot of time together for almost two days….four out of seven interactions were one-on-one…and since the format was quite free-flowing, they discussed a range of issues. We are now trying to list the priority areas,” a source said.

The 100-odd items on the list include softer issues like export of films, trainers for sportspersons, Chinese and Hindi language training to access for pharmaceutical companies, agriculture produce entering Chinese market, addressing trade deficit and confidence-building measures in defence sector.

READ | Why did China agree to Wuhan?

“Since there have been lot of conversations in Hindi and Mandarin, which was translated by the interpreters almost simultaneously, there are some gaps in our understanding. So, both sides are now checking with the principals (leaders) on what they exactly said and what they meant. There is a bit of confusion in the translation,” a source, privy to the conversation, said.

With Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to meet in Qingdao at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet, top officials from both sides are now talking to each other to narrow down the gaps in the understanding.

Wuhan, China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping inside a house boat, in Wuhans East Lake, China. (PTI Photo) Wuhan, China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping inside a house boat, in Wuhans East Lake, China. (PTI Photo)

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met his counterpart Vice-Foreign Minister of China Kong Xuanyou Delhi on Tuesday.

Read | Six ways on how to improve Sino-Indian ties, post-Wuhan

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “The two sides reviewed the follow-up action on the understandings reached at the Wuhan Informal Summit and discussed the agenda for bilateral engagement in the coming months, including the preparations for the forthcoming meeting between the Prime Minister and President Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit in Qingdao on June 9-10, 2018. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.”

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong also called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday.

“Both sides want the relationship on an even keel…and want to create a positive narrative. So, they want to create a positive political climate. So far, the outcome has been satisfactory. But, we will have to be realistic about the expectations from the relationship,” the source said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App