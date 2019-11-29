Maharashtra episode will have bearing on Jharkhand polls, Cong will form govt: Gourav Vallabh

Exuding confidence that the Congress will form the government in Jharkhand, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh took potshots at the BJP, stating that its “corrupt nature” was exposed in Maharashtra and that it will have bearing on the poll-bound state.

Advertising

“People are laughing at BJP’s tactic to win in Maharashtra. The party’s corrupt nature has been exposed. Results in Maharashtra will definitely influence the polls in Jharkhand and this time Congress will form the government in the state,” said Vallabh, who will take on Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East.

“I am ready for the challenge to take on the chief minister. The people of Jharkhand have been duped and I will emerge victorious in this electoral contest,” said Vallabh, who recently went viral on the internet after a showdown with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a TV debate.

Denouncing BJP’s claim of winning “65 seats” in Jharkhand, Vallabh reminded people of BJP’s similar claims in Haryana and Maharashtra. He said, “A sincere party or a politician should not decide on seats even before the votes, it is our voters right to decide how many seats a party should get and everyone knows what the ultimate results are in both the states.”

Advertising

Talking about his roadmap for Jamshedpur, Vallabh said his focus is on education, pollution and jobs. “I will focus on establishing government schools in each and every village in Jameshadpur and also make arrangements for a world-class college for degree courses,” said Vallabh, who is also a resident of the steel city for close to two decades.

“I also plan to reopen all the industries which were shut during the tenure of the chief minister. Reopening and bringing new industries will increase the employment opportunities in the city,” he added.

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first phase on November 30 and the last on December 20. Jamshedpur goes to polls in the second phase of the election, i.e. on December 7.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal had recently announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as the alliance’s CM face. The Congress will contest 31 seats out of 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly. The RJD will contest on seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance share has gone to the JMM, which will contest elections on 43 seats.

Results will be declared on December 23.