After welcoming SC order, IUML calls Ayodhya verdict disappointing

Two days after welcoming the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, stating that the party would examine it in detail in time, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress in Kerala, on Monday said that the judgment is “full of contradictions”, and that the Muslim community is “highly disappointed” with it.

The IUML’s stance on Ayodhya verdict goes against that of ally Congress, which on Saturday declared that it was in favour of a Ram temple at the disputed site.

After the IUML national secretariat meeting in Malappuram, Kerala, party president K M Kader Mohideen told the media: “The verdict is full of contradictions, about which the community is highly disappointed. The SC is the apex court of the country; (and) its judgment…is to be respected. The meeting also appreciates the mature attitude of the Muslim community, as well its sister communities, in maintaining harmony and peace.’’

Explained When Babri left the party split The IUML had suffered a split over its moderate stand on the issue in the wake of Babri Masjid’s demolition in 1992. Late Ebrahim Sulaiman Sait, a multiple-term MP, wanted IUML to leave the then Congress-led UDF government in Kerala in protest. With a majority in the party opposing the exit plan, Sait walked out of IUML and founded Indian National League, which is now an ally of CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala.

Senior leader and party MP E T Muhammed Basheer said Indian Muslims are “wounded”. He said: “The court found that installation of idol of 1949 and Babri Masjid’s mosque demolition in 1992 are criminal offences. But the same land has been given to those associated with those criminal offences. There are several such contradictions which have left the community wounded.”