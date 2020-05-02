After walking from Hyderabad to Wardha, migrant worker commits suicide 160 km away from home

Asked if Marai had any cash left, Suryawanshi said, “No. He only had a mobile phone on his person.” (Representational Photo) Asked if Marai had any cash left, Suryawanshi said, “No. He only had a mobile phone on his person.” (Representational Photo)

A migrant worker, who was walking from Hyderabad to his home in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself from a tree, said police.

“The man, Amarsingh Manohar Marai, was about 40 years old. He was found hanging from a tree in a farm near Girad in Wardha district on Thursday. He was carrying only a mobile phone, which didn’t have any balance and had run out of battery. We activated it again and contacted his family to find that he was returning to Chilati village in Deori tahsil of Gondia district on foot from Hyderabad, where he used to work as a labourer every year after kharif season. Apparently, he lost his will to complete the remaining part of the journey and decided to end his life,” Police Inspector Mahendra Suryawanshi of Girad police station told The Indian Express.

“His cousin brother and uncle came to Girad on Friday and took his body back to his village after the postmortem,” added Suryawanshi.

Asked if Marai had any cash left, Suryawanshi said, “No. He only had a mobile phone on his person. ”

Marai is suvived by his mother, wife and three sons.

“Marai had started from Hyderabad along with a friend called Kiran, but the two had apparently parted ways before reaching Girad. Kiran has reached Gondia and he has been put in institutional quarantine there. A team of Girad Police is headed there to know more about Marai’s journey from Hyderabad,” said Suryawanshi.

He added, “Marai had his own agricultural land but he used to travel every year, after the kharif season, to Hyderabad in January”.

Marai had apparently walked nearly 400 km from Hyderabad to Girad and had another 160 km to go before reaching Gondia

