After voluntary retirement accepted, ED joint director set to join politics

Enforcement Directorate (ED) joint director Rajeshwar Singh on Monday officially announced joining politics. The officer, who probed high-profile cases such as the 2G scam, Sahara case, CWG case, Aircel Maxis deal case, and the INX Media case, among others, announced on Monday said his application for voluntary retirement from the agency has been accepted by the Finance Ministry.

“Twenty four years of this caravan has come to halt. On this occasion I wish thank honourable PM @narendramodi, Home Minister @amitshah, Finance Minister @nsiatharaman and SK Mishra, Director of the Enforcement Directorate,” Singh tweeted. He said he will use all that he has learnt in service of people and in protecting the country’s integrity. Sources said Singh is trying for a BJP ticket from Suktanpur in UP. In 2014, too, Singh had tried his luck with BJP to get a ticket from Amroha. In a letter attached to the tweet, Singh said that since childhood he wanted to walk the path taken by his illustrious father, UP police officer Ran Bahadur Singh, and believed that nationalist politics was the way to serve the nation.

An encounter specialist with UP Police, Singh joined ED in 2007 and was absorbed in the agency in 2014. Singh’s name cropped up during the 2018 battle between then CBI director Alok Verma and the agency’s then special director Rakesh Asthana.

Singh had also written a scathing letter to then Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, asking him if he “developed animosity against him by siding with scamsters”. The letter was leaked at a time when Supreme Court allowed the government to look into allegations against Singh with regard to a call he had received from Dubai.