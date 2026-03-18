After viral video, disabled Bihar girl got a tricycle from officials. Days later, it broke down

Days after a tricycle was provided to a 15-year-old girl with locomotor disability in Bihar’s Gopalganj by district authorities, the vehicle has become unusable, her family has claimed.

The tricycle was presented to Soni Kumari, a resident of Hussepur village in Bhore block, after a video of her dragging herself to school went viral. She has disabilities in both her legs, and struggles to get to school, nearly two kilometres from her house.

She lives with her mother, Gulaichi Devi, a daily wage labourer. Her father, Nandkishore Ram, died before she was born. “We barely manage our daily expenses. It is difficult to decide whether to spend on treatment or to run the household,” Gulaichi Devi said.