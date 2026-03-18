After viral video, disabled Bihar girl got a tricycle from officials. Days later, it broke down

Days after a tricycle was provided to a 15-year-old girl with locomotor disability in Bihar’s Gopalganj by district authorities, the vehicle has become unusable, her family has claimed.
The tricycle was presented to Soni Kumari, a resident of Hussepur village in Bhore block, after a video of her dragging herself to school went viral. She has disabilities in both her legs, and struggles to get to school, nearly two kilometres from her house.
She lives with her mother, Gulaichi Devi, a daily wage labourer. Her father, Nandkishore Ram, died before she was born. “We barely manage our daily expenses. It is difficult to decide whether to spend on treatment or to run the household,” Gulaichi Devi said.
Despite these challenges, Soni enrolled in a private school in the nearby village of Rajghat two years ago after the school’s principal offered her a free education. Since then, she has attended school regularly. Now 15, she is enrolled in Class 1, as her education was delayed due to her disability and economic hardship.
The issue drew attention on March 11 when BJP MLA and singer Maithili Thakur shared her video on X and sought details to facilitate assistance. In a subsequent post, she said she had spoken to Gopalganj District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Sinha, who assured that a tricycle would be provided promptly.
Actor Sonu Sood also offered help, posting that a wheelchair could be delivered if the family’s details are shared. Poet Kumar Vishwas and other individuals and organisations also expressed willingness to assist. A local social worker, Shahid, known as the “Helmet Man of Bihar”, visited Soni’s home and provided her with books, a school bag and financial assistance.
Soon after, the district administration handed over a tricycle to Soni and shared photographs on social media.
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However, within days, the vehicle reportedly became dysfunctional, with videos showing a broken handle and damaged tyres.
“We thought it would make it easier for her to go to school, but it became unusable within a few days,” her mother said.
Soni, however, said she remains determined to continue her education. She aspires to become a doctor and serve people in her community. “Even if I do not get a tricycle, I will not stop going to school,” she said.
The District Magistrate did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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