After Vande Bharat, Railways to manufacture 2 trains with 220 kmph design speed

Indian Railways coach production plan: The Ministry of Railways has planned to manufacture two new trains with a design speed of 220 kmph. At present, Vande Bharat Express is the fastest train on the Indian Railways (IR) network, with a design speed of 180 kmph. As of now, 81 pairs of Vande Bharat train services (Chair Car) are being operated across the country.
In a letter dated March 23, 2026, to the General Manager of Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Railway Board approved the inclusion of two trainsets, each comprising 16 cars, under the Coach Production Programme for 2027-28.
According to the national transporter, two rakes will be manufactured as broad gauge trainsets, each comprising 16 coaches. The coaches will feature a steel body, with a design speed of 220 kmph and a maximum operating speed of 200 kmph.
In October 2024, ICF awarded the contract to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets to BEML. Each trainset will comprise 8 cars. The price of each car is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, onetime cost towards Jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities.
Indian Railways coach manufacturing
Currently, the coaches are being manufactured in three operational coach manufacturing units: Integral Coach Factory/Chennai, Rail Coach Factory/Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory/Raebareli. These units are manufacturing passenger rolling stock including mainline LHB coaches, train sets like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, Rapid and Regional Metro rakes, Kolkata Metro Rakes, Amrit Bharat trains etc.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More