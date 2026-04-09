After Vande Bharat, Railways to manufacture 2 trains with 220 kmph design speed

Indian Railways coach production plan: The Ministry of Railways has planned to manufacture two new trains with a design speed of 220 kmph. At present, Vande Bharat Express is the fastest train on the Indian Railways (IR) network, with a design speed of 180 kmph. As of now, 81 pairs of Vande Bharat train services (Chair Car) are being operated across the country.

In a letter dated March 23, 2026, to the General Manager of Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Railway Board approved the inclusion of two trainsets, each comprising 16 cars, under the Coach Production Programme for 2027-28.

Indian Railways coach production programme

According to the national transporter, two rakes will be manufactured as broad gauge trainsets, each comprising 16 coaches. The coaches will feature a steel body, with a design speed of 220 kmph and a maximum operating speed of 200 kmph.