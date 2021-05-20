After urging firms to make vaccines: Gadkari says was unaware govt started efforts to boost production

A day after he spoke on shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and called for more licences for vaccine production in the country, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday sought to explain himself by saying that he was “unaware” that the government had begun efforts to ramp up vaccine production “before I had given suggestion yesterday”.

In three tweets, Gadkari said that he feels it was “important to put this on record”.

“I was unaware that his ministry has started these efforts before I had given suggestion yesterday,” Gadkari tweeted, referring to Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya, who was present at the virtual conference where Gadkari made the remarks.

He posted: “Yesterday…I had made a suggestion to ramp up vaccine production. I was unaware that before my speech… Mansukh Mandaviya had explained government’s efforts to ramp up vaccine production…”

“I am glad and congratulate he [him; Mandaviya] and his team for this timely intervention in the right direction. I feel important to put this on record,” he tweeted.

After Gadkari’s comments on Tuesday, the Opposition seized the opportunity to take a dig at the government. “But is his Boss listening? This is what Dr. Manmohan Singh had suggested on April 18th,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted about Gadkari’s suggestion of raising vaccine production.

Separately, Mandaviya held a special media briefing on Wednesday to elaborate what his ministry had done about Covid-19 medicines.