After Unnao rape victim, her lawyer, injured in accident, airlifted to Delhi

A day after the Unnao rape victim was airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi’s AIIMS, her lawyer who was also injured in the accident was shifted to the national capital on Tuesday. The move comes following the Supreme Court’s directives to the Uttar Pradesh government to airlift the victim and her counsel.

The condition of the Unnao rape victim showed signs of improvement, a medical bulletin issued by the Lucknow hospital read. “The condition of the rape survivor is improving. She is following the command and opened eyes and understanding things. The process of removing the ventilator has started, but she has to be given medicines to maintain her blood pressure,” a medical bulletin issued by the KGMU Trauma Centre said. The condition of her lawyer remained “serious and stable”, doctors said.

The Lucknow hospital also said that since only one patient could be airlifted at a time in the air ambulance, the lawyer’s transfer was delayed

The court asked AIIMS authorities to make necessary arrangements for proper treatment and care of the woman and said AIIMS’s responsibility “starts from the tarmac of the airport of Delhi”. The victim was moved on Monday after the Delhi Police gave her a green corridor and moved her from IGI airport to AIIMS Trauma Centre via Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh and Sarojini Nagar.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into the road accident, has booked 10 people for murder, including expelled Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman in 2017 when she was a minor. Two other members of the victim were killed in the accident