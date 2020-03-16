After three years of dry spells, a very drenched March for Himachal

Last year, the rainfall in March was 45 per cent below average. In 2018 and 2017, too, the state recorded a deficit of 66 and 48 per cent in precipitation. Last year, the rainfall in March was 45 per cent below average. In 2018 and 2017, too, the state recorded a deficit of 66 and 48 per cent in precipitation.

After recording deficit rainfall in March for at least three consecutive years, Himachal Pradesh has recorded an excess of 126 per cent precipitation so far this month, according to the Shimla Meteorological Centre. The highest departure from normal was reported in Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur districts, which received 571, 465 and 440 per cent excess precipitation respectively.

Last week, snow, thundershowers and hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds lashed the state, destroying crops, blowing off rooftops and cowsheds, and causing avalanches and rockslides. Widespread crop damage was also reported from neighbouring states including Punjab and Haryana.

“Fruit crops such as apricots and plums, which have reached their flowering stage, were partially destroyed by the hailstones which lashed our valley. Vegetable crops such as peas were also damaged. Such an event is unusual at this time of year,” said Sanju Negi, a resident of Nohanda panchayat in Kullu district.

Last year, the rainfall in March was 45 per cent below average. In 2018 and 2017, too, the state recorded a deficit of 66 and 48 per cent in precipitation.

This year, all districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti received the maximum rainfall in at least the last six years, according to data maintained by the Indian Meteorological Department. Lahaul and Spiti is the only district which received below-normal precipitation this March, reporting a deficit of 41 per cent.

Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said the extreme weather was caused by a Western Disturbance, under the influence of which an induced low pressure area formed over southwest Rajasthan on March 10. Over the next two days, the induced low pressure area merged with the disturbance.

He added that in February, the precipitation recorded in the state was 87 per cent below normal, while the winter rainfall this year (January and February) was 24 per cent below normal.

