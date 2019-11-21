After three months, Pakistan partially restores postal exchange with India

Nearly three months after Pakistan unilaterally stopped postal exchange with India following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Director General of Pakistan Post has issued orders to restore the service, but only “to the extent of letter mail and Express Mail Service (EMS) documents”. India Post, however, says it is yet to be apprised of any such decision.

Advertising

The development days after India wrote to Universal Postal Union (UPU), a UN agency that regulates postal exchange across the globe, apprising them of the “unilateral” decision taken by Pakistan “without serving any prior notice” and “defying UPU norms”.

On August 23, the customs and postal departments of Pakistan issued ‘internal’ orders stopping postal exchange with India. It was the first time postal mail exchange was stopped between the two neighbours.

Explained Not business as usual Pakistan has restored ‘EMS services’ only for documents and letters. Before Pakistan stopped postal exchange, both countries were allowing maximum of 30 kg of shipments to be exchanged via EMS, as per details on India Post website. But now only documents will be allowed.

On Wednesday, a senior official from Pakistan postal department told The Indian Express, “The postal service with India has been restored but only to the extent to letter mail and Express Mail Service exchange. Post offices have been directed to start bookings for India-bound letters and documents.”

Advertising

Confirming that the orders had been received, Aqleem Hussain, chief postmaster, Rawalpindi post office, said, “We have received the orders and bookings for India-bound letters and documents are now open.”

Explained: The rules for global post, and how Pakistan stopped mail to and from India

Tanweer Qamar Mohammad, Deputy Director General (DDG), International Relations and Global Business, India Post, told The Indian Express that they were yet to receive any official communication from Pakistan in this regard and that any further decision will be taken only after directions from Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“We haven’t received any official communication from Pakistan on restoring postal services. Any further decision in this regard will be taken after directions and in consultation with the MEA.”