After three months, Maharashtra records more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases

A health professional collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing at a Municipality ward office in Mumbai. (Express File Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra on Friday reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time after more than three months, indicating a worsening pandemic situation.

As many as 6,112 fresh cases were reported during the day, most of them coming from Akola, Pune and Mumbai divisions, said an official of the state health department.

The state had reported more than 6,000 cases in a single day on October 30 earlier, and the numbers had dropped steadily thereafter.

With 6,112 cases on Friday, caseload in the state rose to 20,87,632, while 44 fatalities took the death toll to 51,713, the official said.

Of 44 deaths, 19 occurred in last 48 hours, 10 in the last week while 15 had taken place before that, he said.

Mumbai city and surrounding region is the biggest contributor to COVID-19 cases. But since February 12, Akola city and district and Amravati city and district have recorded noticeable spike.

Akola division, which includes districts of Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal, all showing sudden spike in cases, had case tally of 76,207 on February 12. On Friday it increased by 6,697 and climbed to 82,904.

The state government said earlier in the day that no foreign strain of coronavirus has been found in genome sequencing of samples from Yavatmal and Amravati. Genome sequencing was specially done after cases began to increase in the area.

With discharge of 2,159 patients from hospitals in the state, the tally of recoveries increased to 19,89,963 on Friday.

The number of active cases is 44,765 now.

Mumbai city reported 823 new cases and five deaths, taking the tally of cases to 3,17,310 and death toll to 11,437. Mumbai division’s tally is 7,10,425 and death toll is 19,743.

Nashik division’s cumulative case tally stood at 2,83,589 and death toll at 5,194. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,13,321 and death toll at 11,689.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,19,006 cases and 4,052 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division’s case tally stood at 77,207 and death count at 2,022.

Latur division has reported 84,285 cases until now and 2,491 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 82,904 cases while 1,679 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 2,16,749 infections and 4,785 fatalities so far.

With 67,126 tests on Friday, the total of coronavirus tests conducted so far reached 1,55,88,324.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows:

Positive cases: 20,87,632, new cases: 6,112, death toll: 51,713, discharged: 19,89,963, active cases: 44,765, people tested so far: 1,55,88,324.