After threats from Hindutva outfits, controversial novel Meesha published by DC Books

‘Meesha’, the serialised novel by Kerala writer S Hareesh which was withdrawn from a leading Malayalam weekly after protests by Hindutva outfits, has been published by DC Books. It is available in bookstores across the state. Ravi Deecee, CEO of DC Books, confirmed the move, affirming that the publisher always stood with its readers and its writers. He added that he has filed a complaint at the Kottayam East police station against a man who used obscene language about him in a Facebook post in connection with the publishing of the book.

DC Books, a leading publisher in the state, announced on its Facebook page that it was happy to publish the novel in a book format after the writer approached it. “If Meesha doesn’t release today, it would become impossible to publish any literary work in Malayalam. We may have to seek permission from many people if we have to reprint works of writers like Basheer, VKN, Changampuzha, VT Bhattathiripad or any of the present writers today. That’s why, we are taking the responsibility to publish ‘Meesha’. Expecting support from all of you,” the publisher said in a statement.

‘Meesha’ was withdrawn from the popular Mathrubhumi weekly magazine post the publication of three chapters after Hindu right-wing organisations launched a vicious attack on Hareesh and his family over a specific paragraph in the book. They insinuated that Hareesh, through the novel, was insulting temple-going Hindu women and their religious traditions. The writer received abusive messages and threats through social media and phone calls.

Mathrubhumi announced later that it was withdrawing the novel on request from the writer. Hareesh is the last year’s winner of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for a short story.

