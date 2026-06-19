Andhra Pradesh’s shrimp farmers can’t catch a break: New crisis looms after tariff shock

Farmers operating aqua ponds, which require thousands of kilograms of feed every week, are now feeling the pinch.

Months after the US tariff shock, shrimp farmers in Andhra Pradesh are facing renewed financial pressure from a hike in aqua feed prices, significantly increasing production costs and prompting threats of protests.

According to industry estimates, feed maker companies have increased prices by Rs 12-16 per kg with effect from June 13. The hike comes at a time when shrimp farmers are still recovering from the disruptions and losses caused by the US tariffs.

Farmers operating aqua ponds, which require thousands of kilograms of feed every week, are now feeling the pinch.

“The cost of feed is up by at least Rs 12,000-Rs 14,000 per tonne of feed. Feed is 50 percent of the expenditure in a shrimp pond. From Rs 2-3 lakh, the investment has now risen to over Rs 4 lakh. How can farmers afford to pay such steep prices? They are already reeling from the US tariffs row a few months back,” said Duggineni Gopinath, a leader of a shrimp farmers’ association.