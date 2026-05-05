After Tamil Nadu poll results, MK Stalin’s ‘trust undefeated’ message to DMK workers: ‘We will win again’

Outgoing Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin issued a statement on Tuesday following the loss of his party, the DMK. He said his party will to “continue working for the people” as a strong Opposition. “If we are the ruling party, we will formulate schemes for the people; if we are the opposition party, we will fight for the people’s demands. In that regard, now as a strong opposition party, we will continue the politics for the people,” he wrote in an X post.

The TVK came out on top with 108 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, while the DMK finished a distant second, winning 59 constituencies. AIDMK finished third with 47 seats.

Stalin said the DMK will continue implementing the “policies of the century-old great Dravidian movement, protecting race, language, and nation. In our journey, I will not leave anyone behind. We will win again”.

He said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been in power six times and there has been no victory or defeat that the party had not seen. “We shall always be cautious that our ideology is not defeated. Whether in victory or defeat, those who regard them equally and continue their journey toward their ideals are the comrades of the party That is why, whenever I speak at important conferences and public meetings, I always begin by paying homage to all the workers across Tamil Nadu. You are the lifeblood and roots of the movement,” Stalin said.

Analysing the results, Stalin said that the difference in the vote percentage between the DMK and TVK was merely 3.52%, which indicated that the people still trusted the DMK. “According to the vote counts received so far, the DMK alliance has secured 1 crore 54 lakh 82 thousand 782 votes. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to all these people. The party that won additional constituencies has gained only 17.43 lakh more votes than us. The percentage difference in votes between us and them is just 3.52 percent. As far as I am concerned, I consider the trust that the people of Tamil Nadu have placed in us to be strong,” he said.

Stalin further asked the newly elected DMK MLAs to immediately meet the people who voted for them and express their gratitude. “In democracy, the people are the ones worthy of our reverence. It is for them that we run the party. It is for them that we engage in politics. Therefore, I urge all candidates to go in person and express thanks to all the people,” he said.