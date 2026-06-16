After Tamil Nadu minors’ assault, CM Vijay on Stalin and BJP’s crosshairs

A day after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal in Manimangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district, former chief minister M K Stalin questioned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government over its promises on women’s safety and security.

Stalin took to X to criticise the newly elected government. Referring to a news report, he questioned the administration about its claims of efficient policing and the “Lioness Army” that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had promised.

The post said: “After seeing these news reports, didn’t you hear the cries of parents who are mourning the loss of their children?”

He further questioned when the current government would take steps to ensure that criminals could no longer commit crimes without fear. Stalin also asked when the Chief Minister, whom he accused of remaining silent, would “come out of silent mode”.

Stalin also said: “Do you think I should not ask anything for six months, even when the lives of people and the safety of children are at stake? No, do you expect a big struggle from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam?”

BJP slams TVK government over safety concerns

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran visited the Government Hospital in Chennai to meet the family of a three-year-old girl from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district who allegedly died following sexual assault. He criticised the state government over the law-and-order situation.

Speaking to reporters, Nagendran termed the incident “very sad” and alleged a rise in crimes against women in the state. “Not only this, there are cases involving a seventh-standard girl and another tenth-standard girl who was assaulted by two individuals. Just today, four cases of crimes against women have been reported,” he said.

He further alleged that multiple incidents involving women had taken place in recent days and accused the state administration of failing to ensure public safety.

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“In the first twenty days, there have been 48 recorded crimes against women across the region. Not only that, a female police officer near Chhavandai was assaulted and barely managed to escape from three individuals. This is the reality under the current administration under Joseph Vijay. They are failing to protect the people of Tamil Nadu who come out here,” he said.

The BJP Tamil Nadu handle also shared statistics related to such cases and accused the TVK government of disrupting law and order in an X post.

The post read: “Due to the utterly incompetent government that has disrupted law and order, the sexual atrocities against girl children [are] increasing every single day in Tamil Nadu.”

TVK government formation

The TVK formed the government in Tamil Nadu after emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections. It was TVK and Vijay’s debut election. Party leader C Joseph Vijay took oath as Chief Minister on May 10, 2026.

The government formation hung in the balance initially as Vijay’s TVK lacked the majority. Finally, it secured support from several smaller parties, including DMK allies:

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Here’s how the ruling alliance stands at present:

TVK: 108 MLAs

Congress: 5 MLAs

Communist Party of India (CPI): 2 MLAs

CPI(M): 2 MLAs

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK): 2 MLAs

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML): 2 seats