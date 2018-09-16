Ludhiana: After milk visarjan for 65-kg chocolate Ganpati, milkshake served to deprived kids

The chocolate milkshake was served as ‘Ganpati visarjan prasadam’ to underprivileged children in slum settlements on Delhi road. (Express photo) The chocolate milkshake was served as ‘Ganpati visarjan prasadam’ to underprivileged children in slum settlements on Delhi road. (Express photo)

While thousands of Ganpati idols across the country are being immersed in water bodies dampening the festivities and creating more of environmental concerns, it was a unique visarjan for 65-kg chocolate ganpati of Ludhiana Sunday.

The idol was immersed in milk and later the chocolate milkshake was served to hundreds of underprivileged children in slum areas. The 65-kg Ganpati idol made from pure Belgian chocolate was prepared at the bakery of Ludhiana based Sikh restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja who runs a cafe ‘Belfrance’ which specializes in delicacies made from Belgium-imported pure dark chocolate.

The chocolate Ganpati idol. (Express photo) The chocolate Ganpati idol. (Express photo)

On Sunday, the chocolate Ganpati which was prepared by 20 chefs in ten days using 65-kg chocolate, was immersed in 100-liters of milk for symbolic visarjan. Later, the chocolate milkshake was served as ‘Ganpati visarjan prasadam’ to underprivileged children in slum settlements on Delhi road.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kukreja said, “The symbolic visarjan was done in milk to complete the rituals. Later we served chocolate milkshake to underprivileged children in slums on Delhi road,” he said. Kukreja added that there is nothing ‘Hindu or Sikh’ about this festival as Ganesha is a God of luck and happiness. “More than communal harmony, it is about celebrating festivals in eco-friendly way so that our water bodies and environment as whole is not affected. The happiness that we saw today on faces of poor children was unmatched. They gulped chocolate milkshake in one go and asked for more servings. Nothing can match this feeling of happiness and satisfaction. For them, chocolate milkshake is not something that they can have daily or demand from their parents. It was a rare happiness for them to relish chocolate milkshake,” said Kukreja.

Children having chocolate milkshake after visarjan of chocolate Ganpati in milk. (Express photo) Children having chocolate milkshake after visarjan of chocolate Ganpati in milk. (Express photo)

Satinder Singh Kukreja, co-owner of the bakery said another message behind the unique visarjan was that of zero food wastage and reducing hunger. “Sikh religion always teachers us about concept of langar which means no one should sleep hungry stomach and we should share food with needy. So, this was Ganesh Chaturhti celebrations with a change,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App