After surge post Diwali, Covid cases dip by 40% in Pimpri-Chinchwad

AFTER Covid-19 positive cases more than doubled post-Diwali, Pimpri-Chinchwad has now started witnessing a downward trend. In the last six-seven days, positive cases have dropped by as much 40 per cent.

“Covid-19 positive cases have dipped from their high post Diwali,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil.

Just before Diwali in November, the positive cases had fallen below the 100-mark. In September, Pimpri-Chinchwad was clocking over 1,000 cases. The trend of falling cases started in October. However, post Diwali, there was a sudden spike in positive cases. From 90 cases per day, Pimpri-Chinchwad started witnessing around 240 positive cases every day post Diwali. By the end of November, officials said the cases started falling again. “And in past one week, cases have dropped by a big margin. Currently, we are witnessing less than 150 cases every day,” Patil said.

Stating that positivity rate has also dropped to around 7 seven per cent, Patil said, “We used to conduct 4,000 tests every day. Now since the cases are coming down, we are conducting around 3,000 tests every day.”

Stating that the situation was very much under control, Patil said, “Since most of the asymptomatic patients are going for home quarantine, there is ample bed space in hospital. There is no problem regarding availability of ventilators as well… As of now, we are witnessing 3-4 deaths of patients everyday. These are patients who had been suffering from other ailments and had contracted the virus as well.”

Civic officials said the post Diwali surge was expected due to large number of people moving out of their homes for shopping and other purposes. “We had expected the cases will rise but not to a very high number for a short period of time. And this happened. We expect further fall in cases in the coming days,” health officials said.

