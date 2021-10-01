After Supreme Court rap, Rajasthan court frames charges against 2 in 1993 train blasts case

A TADA court in Ajmer Thursday framed charges against 1993 serial train blasts accused Hameer Ui Uddin and Syed Abdul Karim.

Charges against Hameer Ui Uddin alias Hamid alias Hamiduddin, and Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda have been framed under sections 3(2), 3(3), 5, 6 of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, sections 3, 4a, 4b, 9b, of the Explosive Substances Act, section 4 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, section 150, 151 of the Indian Railways Act, as well as sections 302, 307, 324, 326, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code, read with section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The development comes after SC had pulled up the Ajmer court over delay in framing the charges and delay in starting trial. Hamiduddin had approached the SC for bail; the top court subsequently directed the Special Judge, Designated Court, Ajmer, to submit a report to it within two weeks. The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah directed the Ajmer court to include the status of the case and to “clarify why charges have not been framed.”

Coinciding with the first anniversary of Babri mosque demolition, five blasts took place on December 5 and 6, 1993, on four trains — Delhi and Howrah-bound Rajdhani trains, Flying Queen Express and AP Express — two persons had died in the blasts while 22 had suffered injuries. The five cases were clubbed together and the probe was handed over to the CBI.

Hamiduddin was on the run since the blasts took place, with the CBI announcing Rs 50,000 bounty on him. He was arrested in February 2010. According to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force which had arrested Hamid then, he had placed the bombs on the two Rajdhani trains after they halted at Kanpur station.

Hamiduddin’s advocate Abdul Rashid said the bail plea will come up on December 10 before the top court.