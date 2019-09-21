After Supreme Court permission, Ghulam Nabi Azad arrives in Srinagar

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrived in Srinagar on Friday, days after the Supreme Court granted the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha permission to travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

A senior airport official confirmed to The Indian Express that Azad arrived in Srinagar by an evening flight.

A Congress spokesperson in Srinagar said Azad, a former chief minister, would start his tour from Saturday and over the next few days, he would visit several districts of the state. The spokesperson said Azad would also meet streets vendors during his visit.

Azad is the first political leader who has been allowed to visit several districts of Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, when the Union government struck down the special powers granted to the state. The apex court had earlier granted permission to CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to travel to Srinagar to meet his party colleague and former legislator Yusuf Tarigami.

Recently, Azad was not allowed to enter Srinagar and Jammu, and was sent back by authorities from the airport on both occasions.