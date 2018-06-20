Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Day standoff ends, AAP leaders tweet photos of meetings with officials

Day standoff ends, AAP leaders tweet photos of meetings with officials

Development Minister Gopal Rai, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Power Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to hospital due to the hunger strike, held meetings with their respective departments and shared it on their Twitter handles.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 8:47:55 pm
After strike ends, here's how AAP leaders returned to their offices Sisodia joined his office hours after getting discharged from the hospital and announced major decisions under education department in a press conference later in the day. (Source- Twitter/AAP)

Just a day after the strike by Aam Aadmi Party against Lt Governor Anil Baijal ended, AAP leaders did not waste time to get back to their governance duties and took stock of the developments which took place in their absence. Development Minister Gopal Rai, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Power Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to hospital due to the hunger strike, held meetings with their respective departments and shared it on their Twitter handles.

Sisodia joined his office hours after getting discharged from the hospital and announced major decisions under education department in a press conference later in the day. He announced the launch of a “Happiness Curriculum” from nursery to class 8 in all government schools of Delhi, benefitting around eight lakh students. The program will be launched by Buddhist leader Dalai Lama on July 2, he said.

Gopal Rai held review meetings with flood control department and state labour ministry along with the officials. He reviewed the status of the cleaning of sewage lines in Delhi.

Satyendar Jain too held review meetings with urban development department and power department officials.

Earlier in the day, Lt Governor Baijal, in his first communication to those protesting since the sit-in began, requested the chief minister to meet officers “urgently” to address concerns of both sides through dialogue. The letter was written in response to Sisodia’s request to Baijal on Monday for a meeting between the government and bureaucrats to end the impasse.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now