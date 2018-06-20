Day standoff ends, AAP leaders tweet photos of meetings with officials

Sisodia joined his office hours after getting discharged from the hospital and announced major decisions under education department in a press conference later in the day. (Source- Twitter/AAP) Sisodia joined his office hours after getting discharged from the hospital and announced major decisions under education department in a press conference later in the day. (Source- Twitter/AAP)

Just a day after the strike by Aam Aadmi Party against Lt Governor Anil Baijal ended, AAP leaders did not waste time to get back to their governance duties and took stock of the developments which took place in their absence. Development Minister Gopal Rai, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Power Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to hospital due to the hunger strike, held meetings with their respective departments and shared it on their Twitter handles.

Sisodia joined his office hours after getting discharged from the hospital and announced major decisions under education department in a press conference later in the day. He announced the launch of a “Happiness Curriculum” from nursery to class 8 in all government schools of Delhi, benefitting around eight lakh students. The program will be launched by Buddhist leader Dalai Lama on July 2, he said.

“Happiness Curriculum to be launched for Nursery to Class 8 h in all Govt Schools of Delhi. It will be launched on 2nd July by His Holiness @DalaiLama“- @msisodia pic.twitter.com/LZqnFggZ5y — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 20, 2018

Gopal Rai held review meetings with flood control department and state labour ministry along with the officials. He reviewed the status of the cleaning of sewage lines in Delhi.

Satyendar Jain too held review meetings with urban development department and power department officials.

Delhi Power Minister @SatyendarJain holds review meeting related to Electricity supply along with Power Department Officers.#AAPatWork pic.twitter.com/QiaLcWYcnH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 20, 2018

Urban Development Minister @SatyendarJain holds weekly review meeting along with Principal Secretary UD and department officers. pic.twitter.com/0pihyRioM8 — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) June 20, 2018

Earlier in the day, Lt Governor Baijal, in his first communication to those protesting since the sit-in began, requested the chief minister to meet officers “urgently” to address concerns of both sides through dialogue. The letter was written in response to Sisodia’s request to Baijal on Monday for a meeting between the government and bureaucrats to end the impasse.

