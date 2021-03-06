After state submits proposal to beautify Ramala lake, activist Bandu Dhotre ends hunger strike

Environmental activist Bandu Dhotre ended his hunger strike on Friday following the submission of a proposal for deepening and beautification of the historical Ramala lake in Chandrapur by the Maharashtra government’s Tourism department.

A letter to this effect from District Collector Rajesh Dulhane was handed over to Dhotre on Friday.

The activist had gone on a hunger strike from February 22, demanding desilting of the lake and diversion of sewage disposal away from the lake. Dhotre’s agitation had received the support of citizens as well as environmental activists and organisations.

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray had taken cognizance of the issue and convened a virtual meeting with the authorities concerned, directing them to submit a proposal for rejuvenation and beautification of the 500-year-old lake. Dhotre, however, had continued his agitation, demanding a written assurance.

With the Tourism department’s proposal, Dhotre ended his agitation on Friday evening.

Dhotre, who is also a member of the State Wildlife Board, is known for his campaigns on environmental issues. His Eco Pro organisation and its volunteers had received nationwide attention for their work of cleaning up the 11-km-long historical wall built by Gond kings to protect the city.

The marathon two-year-long campaign had also seen several other heritage structures in the city getting a facelift because of Dhotre and his volunteers. The campaign had also seen massive participation by citizens and was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his Mann Ki Baat addresses.