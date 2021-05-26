After seven weeks, Vidarbha records fewer than 100 Covid deaths

Vidarbha recorded fewer than 100 Covid-19 deaths for the first time since April 6. The region had reported its highest death toll at 286 on April 29. On Wednesday, 86 deaths were reported from 11 districts with only Nagpur and Wardha recording deaths in double digits.

Even Nagpur district’s toll on the day at 16 deaths is its lowest in the second wave. Of these, only four were recorded within municipal limits while the rest were from rural areas and outside the district.

Wardha continues to record a high number of deaths after Nagpur, with 13 on Wednesday. The active Covid case count in Nagpur district, which witnessed over 80,000 active cases in April, has dropped below 10,000. The district has 9,763 active cases now.

Overall, Vidarbha reported 3,413 fresh infections. Nagpur was on top with 685 new cases, followed by Amravati at 528, Buldhana at 491, Akola at 330, Washim at 314, Chandrapur at 278, Wardha at 239, Bhandara at 228, Yavatmal at 161, Gadchiroli at 83 and Gondia at 76. The region has 42,885 active cases after 6,040 patients were discharged on Wednesday.

The region has a recovery rate of 94 per cent and case fatality rate of 1.79 per cent. The region’s overall positivity rate has dropped to 6.3 per cent. Of all the 11 districts, Nagpur recorded the lowest positivity rate on the day at 4.06 per cent.