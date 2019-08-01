After Sena and BJP, NCP plans yatra to reach out to voters

IN THE backdrop of largescale desertions by senior party leaders, the NCP is now planning a yatra across important constituencies to reach out to its voters ahead of the Assembly polls. The yatra, being called the ‘Shiv Swarajya Yatra’, will be fronted by actor-turned-Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe.

Earlier this month, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had started a statewide ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also embark on his own ‘Mahajanaadesh Yatra’ this week, in which he is expected to cover 30 of the 36 districts in Maharashtra.

The NCP yatra will begin from Junnar in Pune district on August 6. This first phase will cover three districts and commence at Sindhkheda in Dhule. The second phase is expected to begin from August 16 from Tuljapur in Osmanabad and commence at Raigad.

With the confidence of workers ebbing as many senior leaders are abandoning NCP, the party leadership has designated the responsibility of planning the entire exercise on its youth wing.

It has also decided that the yatra, rather being led by senior leaders, should be helmed by a younger face. Kolhe, who had carved a name for himself in the Marathi milieu after playing the Marathi warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji and his son Sambhaji in teleserials, has been chosen for the purpose.

Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, the descendent of Shivaji, will be a key speaker during the yatra. The NCP is said to have roped him in an attempt to reach out and consolidate its Maratha support base.

Largely seen as a Maratha-centric party, the NCP is worried of losing its support after the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government managed to ensure reservations for the community, which had been promised during the erstwhile Congress-NCP rule. The usage of the words ‘Shiv Swarajya’, which are associated with Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, as a motif of the yatra, is being seen as an attempt to again woo the community’s support and ensure the consolidation of youth behind the party.

The NCP, meanwhile, held a meeting of its youth wing in Mumbai on Wednesday, in which the cadre were asked to up the ante against government policies and ensure the party’s visibility on the streets. Soon after the meeting, the members of the youth wing led a protest march towards Mantralaya against the alleged failure of the government to create two crore jobs each year that it had promised. Several party workers were subsequently detained by the police.