After ‘scuffle’ with BJP leader during TV debate, SP leader taken into custody

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Anurag Bhadauriya was taken into custody after he allegedly got into a scuffle with BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, and manhandled him, during a debate on a news channel on Saturday. Bhatia denied that there was a scuffle and alleged that Bhadauria manhandled him, and he did not react.

Advertising

While Bhadauriya could not be reached for a comment, his party’s Rajya Sabha member Surendra Singh Nagar, who was at the police station, accused Bhatia of starting the scuffle and alleged that the police were not registering an FIR on the SP leader’s complaint.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Ajay Pal Sharma said, “We received a complaint from Gaurav Bhatia that Anurag Bhadauria allegedly manhandled him and misbehaved during a television debate at a studio in Sector 16-A (Noida). A complaint was initially filed in Sector-20 Police Station but later Bhadauria was taken to Expressway Police Station. We have taken the video of the debate to examine it.”

During the debate, Bhatia alleged, Bhadauriya “used inappropriate language for me and pushed me. I have given a compliment to the SSP to lodge an FIR against him under appropriate sections.” Bhatia has also tweeted a video clip of the incident.

SP leader Surendra Nagar alleged, “Bhatia is not telling the truth. He started the scuffle…BJP is trying to demoralise spokespersons of other parties.”