Take 5: After row, sales have shot up... of chicken, doubled, says Anand Choubey, operator, chicken and egg kiosk in Bhopal

What is the controversy all about?

I am confused. Even now, chicken and cow milk are being sold from a kiosk that has two separate entries, vendors. There are many milk parlours in Bhopal that sell eggs… Those who are raising objections have not seen the shop.

When was this kiosk opened?

More than four months back. Customers buy what they want without fuss. Since it’s located off the main road, not many people know about it. Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav recently wanted to showcase the facility to TV reporters when people came to know about it.

Where do you get the chicken and milk from?

The chicken (Kadaknath breed) comes from tribal women’s cooperatives in Jhabua and Alirajpur. It is then marinated in Mandideep (an industrial estate near Bhopal). I keep it in the deep freezer and it’s not put on display. The milk comes from the Bull Mother Farm (under the Madhya Pradesh State Livestock and Poultry Development Corporation).

Has the controversy affected sales?

The flow of customers has risen. Earlier, we sold 2-3 kg of chicken every day. Now, the volume has doubled. The sale of milk has also increased.

Will you now be selling the two commodities separately?

I will, but I don’t know how to go about it. Should the distance between the two parlours be 2 ft, 4 feet… I am clueless.