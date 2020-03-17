After row over Railways Women’s Day tweet, a woman porter speaks: ‘My kids study because I work as coolie’

Porter Lajjawati at Ludhiana railway station. (Express photo) Porter Lajjawati at Ludhiana railway station. (Express photo)

ON MARCH 8, observed as International Women’s Day, the Ministry of Railways had posted a tweet hailing its women porters. “These lady coolies have proved they are second to none! We salute them!” it had tweeted, alongwith photographs of women porters working at different railway stations.

The message sparked a debate on Twitter. While some slammed the ministry for ‘celebrating’ women carrying heavy loads for pay as petty as Rs 20 in the 21st century, others supported the ministry saying it had hailed women earning through dignity and hard work.

Among those who slammed the ministry was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who called it a ‘disgrace’ and a “primitive practice to be ashamed of”. He tweeted, “This is a disgrace. But instead of being ashamed of this primitive practice, our @RailMinIndia is proudly boasting of this exploitation of poor women to carry heavy head loads?!”

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, retweeting the ministry’s tweet, said, “Ye hain Coolie No 1.”

Another tweet said, “It’s not something to be proud of. It’s shameful. That ladies are compelled to become coolies at railway stations. It could not be a choice, but, because these ladies were left with no choice. No better option, to feed their families. Sad.”

Another wrote: “No one is forcing these (brave) women to do this hard work…nothing wrong in doing hard work as long as it is sincere and (to) earn for their family. At least they are not begging…”

The Indian Express spoke to Lajjawati (40), a native of Dausa district in Rajasthan, who has been working as a porter at Ludhiana railway station for the past five years now. She is one of the two women coolies at Ludhiana railway station.

How did you start working as a porter?

My husband was also a coolie and he worked here in Ludhiana. I was in a village in Dausa. After he died of cancer, I was left with no other option but to work in his place. I had to raise our three children and keep their studies going. Majboori mein sab kuch karna padta hai, koi shouk se to ye kaam nahi karta (sometimes one is compelled to do such work, one does not do it by choice). I wasn’t offered any other job by the Railways and they said if I want to work in place of my husband, the only option is to work as a coolie. So I got myself registered in my husband’s place and shifted to Ludhiana. I have studied till Class VIII only. But now at least my children are getting good education. My two sons and a daughter are studying in a boarding school.

Were you aware of the ministry’s tweet hailing its women porters? If yes, what are your thoughts about it?

No, I am not aware of it. But if some people think that women working as a coolies is a disgrace or disrespectful, they should give us an alternate job. Today, my children are studying because I work as a coolie. If you do not want women to do such jobs, then give us some other jobs. Someone feeling happy or unhappy with me working as a coolie is hardly going to make any difference to my life because my priority is my children. I am happy working as a coolie. Women coolies are an equal part of railways as our male colleagues. I do not find anything offensive about the job.

How much do you earn? Are you getting any additional benefits?

On an average, I earn Rs 300-400 a day but then there are some days when there isn’t even a boni (first earning of the day). We don’t any benefits from the Railways except for a registration pass, a badge and two sets of uniform. If they really say they are proud of their women coolies and we are an asset, they should also do something more for us and understand the circumstances under which women have to take up a job like this. My fellow woman porter Maya also lost her husband and only then she took up this job.

How go your interactions with male colleagues and passengers?

Male colleagues behave quite politely with me. We have lunch together and share a laugh or two at work. They never pass any negative remarks or said anything offensive. They try to treat me as their equal. They try to help us. Some passengers feel very happy and appreciate seeing a woman coolie but even after five years, some still hesitate while hiring me. Bolte hain ki aurat hoke kaise utha payegi itna bhaari saamaan (They say how can I pick up such a heavy load, being a woman). But then they are reassured when I explain that it has been years now and I know how to manage.

Did your family support you when you told them that you will work as a coolie? Did you think of doing any other job?

No, my family did not support me and no one was happy with this decision but then their unhappiness doesn’t matter because they won’t support my children’s education. I cannot make my children sit at home just because I had to work as a coolie. My in-laws’ weren’t happy with me becoming a coolie and my own parents aren’t in any position to help me or my children.

Are you happy with what you are doing?

Haan filhaal hum jo kar rahe hain, hum usme khush hai…bachhon ko padhana hai (for now I am happy with I am doing. I have to make my children study). I might have done any clerical job had Railways offered, but I don’t know any other skill.

