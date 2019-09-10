After RJD’s ‘defeatist’ barb, JD(U) comes up with new slogan

In the wake of criticism from the Opposition, the JD(U) has replaced its “thikke to hai Nitish Kumar” poster with another that reads “Kyun karen vichar, jab hai hi Nitish Kumar”.

The older poster has been removed from outside the JD(U) office in Patna and replaced with the new one. The previous poster read, “Kyun karein vichar, thikke to hai Nitish Kumar”, meaning, “why consider others when Nitish Kumar is doing fine”. Soon after it was put up, the RJD called it “defeatist”.

The Opposition party came out with its own poster, “Humne kar liya hai vichar, 2020 me Tejashwi Sarkar (We have decided, it will be a Tejashwi government in 2020)”. Stepping up the poster war, JD(U)’s Hayaghat MLA Amarnath Gami lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi by putting up two big posters at Darbhanga that read “kyun karte to abhi se chinta, 2020 me bhi bajega Modi ka danka (Why worry from now, Modi will prevail in 2020 too)”.

Explained Congress begins posturing Congress, which was the only Grand Alliance party to win a Lok Sabha seat in the last election, has started posturing against the RJD by being non-committal on Tejashwi’s leadership of the alliance. The Congress knows RJD is going through its worst phase and it can afford to exert some pressure. The party, which will be eyeing more seats to contest in the next Assembly polls, has given an early jolt to its senior ally.

A JD(U) leader said, “We thought our poster slogan should be clearer and aggressive. Our new poster reassures voters of Nitish Kumar’s continued presence as the Chief Minister.”

He said the poster had been put up at the party office now and could be displayed elsewhere too.

Meanwhile, the Congress has created a flutter by expressing reservations on the RJD’s move to project Tejashwi Yadav as the Opposition’s Chief Minister nominee for the 2020 elections.

AICC Bihar in-charge Shakti Sinh Gohil took an indirect dig at the RJD’s move. “This is a time to shed individual choice and come together to fight NDA,” he said. A Bihar Congress leader said it was up to the Grand Alliance to declare a Chief Minister candidate.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said, “Our party’s national executive has declared Tejashwi as our party’s Chief Minister face for 2020. We are the largest party in Grand Alliance and Tejashwi is already Leader of the Opposition in Assembly. His acceptance has only grown. We are surprised at what Gohil said, but we can sit together and sort this out. As for JD(U) changing its poster, it is sort of a moral victory for us.”