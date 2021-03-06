After rickshaw-puller, writer, Byapari gears up for new role

In his late 20s, disenchanted with the Naxalite politics that had once appealed to him, when Manoranjan Byapari decided to start life afresh, the only work that he could find was that of a rickshaw puller. “Every day, I would follow my passengers’ directions and ferry them to their destinations, while keeping an eye out for potholes on the road or for traffic. You could say, I followed their instructions but tempered it with my intuition. That is what I intend to do this time, too,” says the Dalit writer, who will contest the upcoming elections as a TMC candidate from Balagarh in Hooghly district in West Bengal. Fittingly, soon after his candidature was declared, the first campaign poster of the 70-year-old chairperson of Dalit Sahitya Academy in Bengal featured the slogan “Rickshaw ebar Bidhan Shabhay (The rickshaw is now headed for the Vidhan Sabha)”.

Byapari is no stranger to politics. Having moved to West Bengal in 1953 as a political refugee from what was then East Pakistan, his hardscrabble life has seen him work in tea shops and dockyards, as a dom (a cremation-ground caretaker); a rickshaw puller, and, a cook. When the Naxalite movement took flame in Bengal in the late Sixties, he was drawn towards it, working at its fringe till disillusionment set in when he realised fallibilities of the leaders he had encountered. Since then, the writer of acclaimed novels such as Itibrittey Chandal Jibon (2012, Interrogating My Chandal Life: An Autobiography of a Dalit, translated by Sipra Mukherjee into English and published by Sage in 2019), Batashe Baruder Gondho (2013, There’s Gunpowder in the Air, translated by Arunava Sinha into English and published by Eka in 2019) has steered cleared of any political affiliations, writing instead about experiences of caste outcasts like him in his novels and short stories.

What changed his mind this time, says Byapari, is the “bibhajaner rajniti (divisive politics)” he sees in Bengal today, perpetrated by the BJP. “What is happening in Bengal is unprecedented and needs to be countered. This is a politics of violence — in words and action — and if we don’t protest, it will land our own people in detention camps as ‘outsiders’,” he says, referring to the NRC and the CAA.

So, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached out to him, he did not hesitate. “I have seen her work for Namasudra people like me, for Matuas [an SC community]. When she told me, ‘You have to take responsibility’, I had no reason to say no,” he says.

Ever since his candidature was announced, his house in Mukundapur on the outskirts of Kolkata is overflowing with party workers and well-wishers dropping by. “I have always spoken up against injustice, about treatment people at the bottom end of the caste hierarchy face, lack of opportunities that never lets them flourish. At the end of the day, the common man wants very little — food, clothes, education and respect. When I go to the people of Balagarh, this is what I intend to tell them — that I will be their voice against injustice and discrimination; that I will be a rickshaw-puller all over again, carrying out their mandate but tempered by my experience and intuition,” he says.