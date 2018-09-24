Punjab rural polls: After results, SAD accuses Congress of ‘brazen murder of democracy’

SAD accused the state government of delimiting the wards in an illegal way and tampering the reservation process to make it suitable to safeguard the interests of the ruling party. SAD accused the state government of delimiting the wards in an illegal way and tampering the reservation process to make it suitable to safeguard the interests of the ruling party.

A day after results to zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls were declared in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal held its core committee meeting at Badal village and condemned the state’s Congress government for what it alleged to be “brazen murder of democracy” during the election process.

The Akali Dal alleged that the poll process was completely vitiated by the Congress “goons” under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. If the poll atmosphere was not vitiated by the state government, the poll results would have given a shock to the ruling party, the opposition party claimed.

It further added that unnecessary obstacles were created before the rival candidates while issuing ‘no dues’ certificates and other mandatory clearances by the concerned authorities.

The meeting termed the role of Punjab State Election Commission as utterly “irresponsible and partial”, besides accusing it of conniving with the Congress party.

It reiterated that charge against Congress ministers and leaders of indulging in booth capturing and bogus voting on a large scale.

The members said that Congress party had dropped its polling percentage by almost 12 to 13 per cent compared to the previous elections.

