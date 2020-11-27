After resolving to stay put at Haryana border, Ugrahan group now says will march to Delhi

Policemen use handcuffs to chain the barricades put up to stop farmers from crossing the Punjab-Haryana border during 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Ambala, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

As farmers associated with 29 farmer unions broke through barricades at Haryana border to march towards Delhi Thursday, BKU (Ugrahan) said that its members will start their march on Friday. The announcement came hours after the Ugrahan group announced that it will not break barricades and stage dharnas at the stops where they have been stopped.

BKU (Ugrahan) members have been staging dharnas at Punjab-Haryana border at NH-54 (Bathinda- Dabwali) highway and NH-71(Sangrur- Jind) highway.

The late night U-turn came after the young members of the union expressed their displeasure at the decision taken by the senior leadership.

Shingaara Singh Maan, senior vice- president of BKU (Ugrahan), said, “As all the unions have marched ahead, we too want to march ahead. Either they did not communicate with us properly or there was some issue in understanding their view point. So Thursday night, we decided to march towards Delhi and thousands of our vehicles will start from NH-54 and NH-71 on Friday by noon.”

Earlier on Thursday morning, a number of youngsters had a difference of opinion with union leadership, something that was publicly expressed.

At Khanauri in Sangrur district close to Jind district of Haryana more than 300 youngsters confronted BKU(Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan as they wanted to break barriers and march ahead. Later, these youngsters went ahead and broke barriers to enter Haryana.

At that time, Joginder Singh Ugrahan said: “The ones who went towards Haryana by breaking the barrier, have done it independently. It is not a decision of BKU (Ugrahan). We had no plans to confront Haryana if they are not giving us the way, though we are protesting against this decision.

Similarly, at Bathinda-Dabwali road as well over 100 youngsters tried to break the Dabwali barrier set by Haryana cops twice, but union members stopped them.

Langar being prepared for farmers at Khanauri in Sangrur, close to Jind district of Haryana. (Express Photo) Langar being prepared for farmers at Khanauri in Sangrur, close to Jind district of Haryana. (Express Photo)

“We don’t want any violence, we want that the Haryana government should give us a way on their own, rather than breaking barricades. Few youngsters tried to do this. They had been instigated by political parties, they were carrying our flag and wearing our badges, but we don’t believe in this ideology of taking law in our hand, though we are totally against Haryana government’s move of sealing its borders with Punjab,” Shingaara Singh Maan, vice president of BKU(Ugrahan) had said earlier on Thursday afternoon at the Bathinda- Dabwali morcha. However, late at night, he said, ‘’Now, after much deliberation, we have decided to move ahead. We will see on Friday morning whether we need to remove the barricades or Haryana will give us way.”

Meanwhile, farmers from 14 districts have come at these two morchas. Five district units have gathered at Khanauri-Jind border while the rest 9 district units have gathered at Bathinda- Dabwali road.

“We will march ahead, and all of us will go,” said Jasveer Singh, BKU(Ugrahan) leader from Bathinda.

Over 700 langars were organised at both places on Thursday as the gathering was in thousands. Shingaara Singh Maan added: “We have temporary toilets, bathrooms and this will be done in Delhi as well.”

