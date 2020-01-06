After report on baby deaths in Gujarat, Dy CM points to ‘cyclical phenomenon’

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Patel said that IMR was a sensitive issue but suggested it was a cyclical phenomenon. Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Patel said that IMR was a sensitive issue but suggested it was a cyclical phenomenon.

As many as 111 infants died at Rajkot civil hospital and 88 in Ahmedabad in December 2019, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Sunday, adding that the deaths, on the higher side, was a “cyclical phenomenon”. He claimed that the state government managed to reduce infant mortality rate (IMR) to below 25 from 30 three years ago.

Following a report published by a vernacular daily on Sunday claiming that 134 infants died in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in Rajkot and 85 in Ahmedabad civil hospital, Patel cited official records and said that 111 infants died in Rajkot and 88 in Ahmedabad in December. He further said that 87 infants died in the Rajkot hospital in October and 71 in November. The same figures for Ahmedabad hospital were 91 and 74.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Patel said that IMR was a sensitive issue but suggested it was a cyclical phenomenon. “The records suggest that as compared to October and November, deaths were more in December in both Rajkot and Ahmedabad. When I asked doctors and experts for reasons, they said birth rate goes up in winter. They said that natural causes of infant deaths also increase in winter, consequently IMR also goes up,” Patel said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App