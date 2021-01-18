After recusal, WhatsApp case goes to different Delhi HC judge

The case is now listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva. Since the last hearing, WhatsApp has announced it is delaying the implementation of its new privacy policy to May 15.

With a Delhi High Court judge recusing herself last week from the WhatsApp privacy policy case, the petition seeking an immediate injunction against the messaging company’s updated terms will be heard by a different judge on Monday. In the petition filed by a lawyer, a direction has also been sought to the Centre for laying down guidelines to ensure WhatsApp does not share data with third parties or Facebook Inc.

Justice Prathiba M Singh on Friday recused herself from hearing the matter. She had also had taken strong exception to an e-mail received by the court from a counsel representing WhatsApp about her having appeared as a lawyer previously in a related litigation. The judge said there was no need for the email as she in any case would not have heard the case. The case is now listed for hearing before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva. Since the last hearing, WhatsApp has announced it is delaying the implementation of its new privacy policy to May 15.