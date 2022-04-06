After ‘rebuke’, Jharkhand minister threatens to quit

More than 30 Congress leaders from Jharkhand, including MLAs and ministers, met senior party leaders in Delhi for charting out a roadmap for strengthening the organisation at the grassroots-level in the state. However, during the meeting, a senior Congress leader, who is a minister in Jharkhand, threatened to resign when he was confronted for not doing enough on the organisational front.

Senior leaders KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and party’s in-charge for Jharkhand Avinash Pandey pointed out meagre memberships in the segments of four Cabinet ministers. State’s Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam threatened to resign when he was rebuked for giving little time for the party-related work, it is learnt. However, Alam denied there was was any talk of resignation. “Somebody has blown the issue out of proportion, but, yes, there was discussion on party work and I made my point clear.”

Pandey gave a presentation on constituency-wise party members in the state. As per sources, out of 81 constituencies, only Poreyahat Assembly segments has more than 10,000 members. As many as 22 other constituencies, including Pakur that Alam represents, have members between 5000 and 10,000.

“Until now, the Congress had largely been battling problems within… But things have begun to change slowly,” said a leader, who claimed that Tuesday’s meeting in Delhi was aimed at improving party’s weight in the state’s politics.