After RCF, UP’s Modern Coach Factory manufactures its 1st Vande Bharat train, trial run to begin soon

Vande Bharat train latest update: Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli-based Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has manufactured its first Vande Bharat Express train. With this, three Indian Railways production units are now producing the semi-high-speed trains. These are: the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli.

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Vande Bharat train production

This new-generation train has been designed and built indigenously by the ICF in Chennai. However, to meet rising demand, the Ministry of Railways has decided to ramp up production by manufacturing these trainsets at its other production units as well.

Vande Bharat train made in UP

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior MCF official said the Vande Bharat train manufactured at the factory features several improvements. He added that the trial run of this semi-high-speed train will begin soon. “The trial run of the newly built Vande Bharat train will commence shortly,” he said.