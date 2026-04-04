After RCF, UP’s Modern Coach Factory manufactures its 1st Vande Bharat train, trial run to begin soon

After RCF, UP’s Modern Coach Factory has manufactured its first Vande Bharat train. Trial runs are set to begin soon. Check details and rollout updates.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readApr 4, 2026 02:14 PM IST
Modern Coach Factory builds first Vande Bharat train, trial run soon (Image: Ministry of Railways)Modern Coach Factory builds first Vande Bharat train, trial run soon (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Vande Bharat train latest update: Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli-based Modern Coach Factory (MCF) has manufactured its first Vande Bharat Express train. With this, three Indian Railways production units are now producing the semi-high-speed trains. These are: the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli.

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Vande Bharat train production

This new-generation train has been designed and built indigenously by the ICF in Chennai. However, to meet rising demand, the Ministry of Railways has decided to ramp up production by manufacturing these trainsets at its other production units as well.

Also Read | Punjab’s Rail Coach Factory manufactures its 1st Vande Bharat train, trial run to begin soon

Vande Bharat train made in UP

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a senior MCF official said the Vande Bharat train manufactured at the factory features several improvements. He added that the trial run of this semi-high-speed train will begin soon. “The trial run of the newly built Vande Bharat train will commence shortly,” he said.

Key features of Modern Coach Factory’s Vande Bharat train

  • Rake Composition: 16 coaches
  • No locomotives required
  • No reversal requirement at terminals
  • Starting acceleration 0.7m/sec2
  • Time to reach 160 kmph – 140 sec
  • Quicker acceleration
  • 50 per cent powered axles every alternate coach powered
  • Deceleration 0.8 m/sec2
  • Maximum speed – 160 kmph
  • Test speed – 180 kmph
  • Maximum Axle load capacity – 17T
  • Fully suspended traction motors

Since 2018, a total of 97 Vande Bharat chair car trains have been manufactured. All of these have been manufactured at the ICF, Chennai. At present, the Vande Bharat Express operates with three different coach configurations, comprising 8, 16 and 20 coaches.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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