After raids, ED summons Ashok Gehlot brother for questioning today

An official in PPE during the raid at Jodhpur. (PTI/File) An official in PPE during the raid at Jodhpur. (PTI/File)

Days after conducting searches at premises associated with him, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen Gehlot in connection with its probe into alleged diversion of fertiliser between 2007 and 2009.

Agrasen has been asked to appear before investigating officer of the case at the ED headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

“He has been summoned and will be questioned on the findings of the Customs Department, which had first investigated the matter and levied a penalty,” an ED official said. “We are probing the case with the angle of money laundering. He will be interrogated about movement of money in the entire affair.”

The development comes amid a political crisis in Rajasthan, where former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, along with 18 other Congress, has fallen out with the Gehlot government.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with this brother Agrasen Gehlot (yellow turban) at a private event. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with this brother Agrasen Gehlot (yellow turban) at a private event.

On July 22, the ED had conducted raids at 13 places, including in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi, in connection with the case. The premises included those associated with Agrasen Gehlot and his company – Anupam Krishi.

The scam concerns Muriate of Potash (MoP), which is imported by Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and distributed to farmers, through companies, at subsidised rates. IPL is concerned with import-handling, promotion and marketing of Potash in the entire country, and is provided at subsidised rates to farmers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.