After quota for govt school students, DMK, AIADMK compete to pay their fees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami (L), DMK chief M K Stalin.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday announced that his party will pay the tuition fees of those admitted to private medical colleges under the quota for government school students, with the AIADMK government clarifying hours later that it will create a revolving fund for the same under the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also accused DMK of staging a “political drama” and said the DMK announcement had come after the government had made it clear that the post matric and other financial aid will be appropriately taken care of for such students.

In a surprise move last month, the AIADMK government took to the executive route and passed a government order reserving 7.5 per cent of undergraduate medical seats — for students who have studied from Class 6 to 12 in government schools and cleared the NEET — after delay on part of Governor Banwarilal Purohit in giving assent to the quota law unanimously passed in the Assembly.

Stalin’s announcement and the government’s clarification comes amid several reports about difficulties faced by students who are beneficiaries of the new quota policy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd