After Punjab and Kerala, Rajasthan govt to introduce legislation against CAA tomorrow

Another Congress-ruled state Rajasthan will become the third after Kerala and Punjab to introduce an Assembly resolution that will seek to repeal the amended Citizenship Act on Friday.

Claiming that democracy weakens if there is no dialogue, Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot asserted that the Centre should listen to people protesting against the act across the country. A special session of the Assembly has been called on January 24, which will also mark the start of the Budget session.

“We are requesting the central government to reconsider the Act. The Constitution has given the right to protest but if someone does it, they are attacked and called anti-nationals,” Pilot, who is also the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pilot’s statements come ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled rally in Jaipur on January 28. “The Rajasthan Assembly will pass a resolution against the CAA in this session,” he said.

Commenting on the anti-CAA petitions lying with the Supreme Court, Pilot said the legality of the amended Act will be decided by the top court.

Kerala and Punjab have already passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the new legislation. Kerala also moved the apex court under Article 131 of the Constitution challenging the implementation of the Act, whereas, Punjab sought amendment to the NPR form.

“People have the right to express their disagreement to the CAA in a peaceful manner and within the boundary of the law,” Pilot said, adding that his party “does not support those who take law in hand”.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been vocal of his anti-CAA views, had said last month that his state will be among more than eight states which will not be implementing the amended Citizenship law. Gehlot wrote on Twitter: “I have said several times that the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC can’t be implemented in the entire country because these are impractical. Despite the protests and advice of the opposition parties, the CAB became an Act because of the arrogance of majority but why students and youth from all communities are taking to streets today?”

Pilot claimed that Gandhi’s ‘Aakrosh Rally’ will be attended by youth and students in large numbers. “There is unrest among youths in the country today. The educated are unemployed and the economy is in poor state and Rahul Gandhi wants to focus on it. The message from the rally will go across the country,” he said.

