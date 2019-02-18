Bharat bandh today: After Pulwama attack, traders’ body call for nationwide shutdown

Toggle Menu
Bharat Bandh Today after Pulwama Terror Attack: Various trade bodies in Jammu Kashmir have also called for a bandh over the alleged harassment and attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the state. 

In the wake of Pulwama attack, trader’s body CAIT has called for a nationwide trade bandh on Monday to express solidarity with the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the suicide bombing.

In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said commercial markets will remain closed and there will be no business activity. In Delhi, all wholesale and retail markets will observe bandh on February 18.

Traders in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, J&K and other states are also expected to keep their shutters close.

The traders would observe a day-long fast and take out a tribute march in their respective states. They have also called for a boycott of Chinese goods. “In the wake of China supporting Pakistan, the CAIT has decided to launch a national campaign to boycott Chinese goods,” the traders’ body said.

Forty CRPF men were killed in the attack happened in Pulwama on Thursday. The suicide bomb attack, claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, on the security convoy was the worst strike on forces in Jammu and Kashmir in decades.

Parts of Kashmir are also closed after the attack. Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said. Various trade bodies in Jammu and Kashmir have also called for a bandh over the alleged harassment and attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and outside the state.

(With PTI inputs)

