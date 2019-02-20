After Pulwama attack, Ludhiana MP Bittu bats for a ‘wall’ at India-Pak border

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu Monday suggested that after Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF jawans have been killed, ‘a wall should be constructed at India-Pakistan border on the lies of US-Mexico border.’

Advertising

Bittu, who is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh who was assassinated by Khalistan radicals, said, “On lines of US-Mexico border, we should also construct a wall at India-Pakistan border. All ties with Pakistan should be snapped. Pakistan is a country which promotes terrorism.”

Bittu who attended a programme at Government Senior Secondary School at PAU campus in Ludhiana where cycles were distributed to girls under Mai Bhago scheme, said, “USA has decided to construct a wall on its border with Mexico because they want to restrict illegal entry of immigrants into their country. India should also moot such a proposal and construct a wall on border with Pakistan so that entry of terrorists is checked.”

“We should also snap all kind of ties, including business related, with Pakistan. The real tribute to the martyrs of such attacks would be if the terrorists are taught an unforgettable lesson by India,” he said while speaking to mediapersons.