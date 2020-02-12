After curious tweet on PM Modi after Delhi results, here’s Uma Bharti’s clarification

Bharti said ‘Congress has decided that from now on, it will only celebrate other people’s wins’. (File) Bharti said ‘Congress has decided that from now on, it will only celebrate other people’s wins’. (File)

After a curious tweet by Uma Bharti on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Delhi Assembly poll results raised eyebrows, the BJP leader put out a long clarification Wednesday, saying state polls were not a verdict on the PM and that Mahatma Gandhi had wanted a Congress-free India.

On Tuesday, after the BJP suffered a drubbing at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Bharti tweeted: “Results of various Assembly polls in the past 1.5 years, then the Lok sabha polls, and the subsequent state elections prove there is no leader like PM Modi in the BJP or in India. The whole country seems to have embarced PM Modi, just like he has embraced the people of India. Chhatrapati Modi zindabaad!”

The BJP had lost three states that went to polls before the Lok Sabha elections — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — and in state elections held after that, lost power in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, worsened its performance in Haryana, and failed to wrest Delhi from AAP.

With some assuming Bharti’s tweet to be a taunt, she took to the social media platform again on Wednesday. “Some who reported on my tweet seem not to have read it properly. From 2014 to now, it has become clear in front of the whole world that there is no equal to Shri Modiji in India. We may lose some state polls, but in the Lok Sabha elections, there is a one-sided wave in favour of Modiji, which will continue for the next 10-20 years,” Bharti tweeted.

“The Delhi poll results don’t mean PM Modi’s popularity has gone down. The Congress had all votes polled for AAP. This decision was taken on the night of the 7th. Congress has decided that from now on, it will only celebrate other people’s wins. It will no longer be the groom, but the groom’s companion. Gandhiji’s wish of a Congress-mukt Bharat will be fulfilled soon,” Bharti added.

